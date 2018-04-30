Harrods hires former BBC brands leader as top marketer

Hill joins from US cable company A&E Networks. Based in New York, she joined as chief creative officer, international, in July 2015 before rising to chief marketing officer in September 2016. A&E's channels include Blaze - a joint venture with Sky - and Vice channel Viceland. It also owns 10% of Vice Media.



Before joining A&E, Hill spent 13 years at BBC Worldwide in a series of production and leadership roles, becoming chief brands officer in 2013.

She will oversee all marketing, communications, visual merchandising, CRM and customer service, digital, personal shopping and media campaigns and operations at the high-end retailer.

Harrods has also appointed Sandra Truesdale as head of digital marketing, and Jodie Blackbrough as head of online content.

Truesdale was previously head of digital marketing and CRM at Arcadia Group, while Blackbrough was head of brand and customer marketing at Harvey Nichols.

Alexander Wells-Greco, meanwhile, has been promoted from head of visual merchandising to creative visual director, and will ensure creative alignment across all in-store and experiential customer activity.

Michael Ward, managing director of Harrods, said: "As we increasingly focus our business towards delivering unparalleled customer experience, Amanda’s vision as CMCO will be integral towards building our strategy going forward.

"Her experience and valuable insight into today’s modern consumer will help us build on Harrods' strong brand identity amongst our global customer base."

Deborah Bee was creative marketing director from 2014 to April 2017. In March this year, she joined Harvey Nichols as group creative and marketing director.

Hill added: "The modern luxury customer is changing at a rapid pace and at Harrods there is a constant focus on remaining one step ahead of what our customers expect."