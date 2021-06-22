Harrowing N Ireland govt campaign raises awareness of money lending by paramilitaries

Northern Ireland’s Department of Justice is cracking down on illegal money lending with a campaign entitled “Ending the harm”.

Paramilitary organisations and criminal gangs that have emerged from the legacy of the Northern Ireland conflict target people when they are at their most vulnerable, prompting the Northern Ireland executive to commission the film by Belfast agency Ardmore.

The spot seeks to raise awareness of the impact of this largely hidden crime and to ensure that people and families affected know where they can find appropriate help and support.

“Ending the harm” tells the story of how a young, single mother’s situation deteriorates rapidly once she borrows money from an illegal lender. It will run across TV, radio, digital and a series of outdoor sites in Northern Ireland.

In the context of Northern Ireland, research and evidence have shown that illegal money lending is a key tactic used by paramilitaries, organised crime groups, and those linked to them to coerce and control people and communities for their own gain.

Paul Bowen, executive creative director at Ardmore, said: “Illegal loans are often presented as a quick and easy fix but the reality is that this is a type of control that can destroy lives and keep communities down.

“Through this campaign, we seek to show the real-world consequences of this plight on communities by telling the story of the devastating impact this has on a person’s life and tackle head on the lie that illegal money lenders are here to help.”

The overall strategic approach, creative direction and media planning were devised and managed by Ardmore, supported in production by The Gate under the direction of Michael J Fern.

The call to action is to visit a campaign website, which has several sections including information on where people can go for help and support, as well as some further real-life stories.

Mark Irwin, managing director of Ardmore, said: “This campaign is hugely important to us. All our team at Ardmore are acutely aware of the grip that paramilitary gangs still have on communities here in Northern Ireland and the significant hardship and hurt these practices cause to local people and their families. We are proud to be able to play our part, in partnership with the Department of Justice, through seeking to bring about change by driving awareness and helping people understand where they can get the support they need.”