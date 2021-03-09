Harry and Meghan exclusive earns ITV ratings bonanza

ITV’s broadcast of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey drew an audience of 12.4 million viewers last night, according to overnight figures.

This was ITV's biggest peak audience since the 2019 Rugby World Cup Final and the biggest on any channel outside government, pandemic-related announcements since the Strictly Come Dancing final on BBC One in December.

Media buyers told Campaign the early viewing figures are bigger than estimated and mean advertisers that bought 30-second spots during the two-hour show paid about £120,000.

This is at the upper end of estimates revealed by Campaign on Friday, when ITV was offering £70,000 to purchase ads as a “special buy”. However, advertisers that bought as a one-off would expect to pay six figures if the show’s ratings hit key demographics, namely housepersons with children.

ITV this morning said it was expecting ad revenue to jump by between 60% and 75% in April, after total ad revenue fell 11% in 2020.

ITV reportedly paid around £1m to obtain the exclusive UK rights to air last night’s broadcast. Today ITV chief executive Carolyn McCall confirmed the broadcaster “expects to cover the cost of the programme” but would not comment further.

While some advertisers may have bought ads during the broadcast as a special one-off purchase, the ad breaks also included brands that had longer-term deals with ITV and were already booked within ad breaks between 9pm and 11pm.

However, ITV today said the programme, in which Winfrey interviewed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in a heavily publicised “tell-all”, did especially well with younger viewers – a boost for linear television.

Four out of five viewers aged 16 to 34 watched the show, ITV said, with a 83% peak (2.5 million) and 71% average (2.1 million). This was the biggest 16 to 34 TV audience for overnight viewing, outside of news programming, since a broadcast of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! last year.

Overall, the broadcast was viewed by more than half of people watching television across the UK at that time with an average audience of 11.1 million and 54% share between 9pm and 11pm.

Anticipation around Oprah With Meghan and Harry also helped ITV achieve strong performances across daytime TV. Good Morning Britain, which averaged 1.2 million and hit a 1.8 million peak, recorded its highest viewers since 4 November, after the US election.

GMB anchor Piers Morgan spectacularly walked off set this morning after fellow presenter Alex Beresford called Morgan’s own treatment of Markle into question. Morgan has come under fire for stating on yesterday's show that he did not believe Meghan when she said in the interview she had experienced suicidal thoughts.

Speaking on a press conference this morning, ITV chief executive McCall would not be drawn on the company’s response to Morgan’s walk-out.