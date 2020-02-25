Emmet McGonagle
Harry's gives Gillette razor burn with grassroots football focus

Work supports grassroots clubs.

Razor brand Harry’s has unveiled a campaign that aims to bring sporting facilities to grassroots football clubs.

Taking a different approach to competitor Gillette, which sponsors Soccer Saturday on Sky Sports, "Football’s other guys" encourages grassroots clubs across the UK to enter a competition for a chance to win a club makeover worth £32,000. Five runner-up clubs will also receive sponsorship by the brand, as well as playing equipment.

The campaign launches on Saturday (29 February) and will run for two weeks, accompanied by a partnership with football magazine Mundial, which has created a Harry’s football shirt that will be sold on its website, as well as out-of-home and digital activity.

It was created by Anyways, with illustrations by Daryl Rainbow. Media was handled by Goodstuff Communications.

"We are excited to launch a campaign that aims to bring focus back to the grassroots football movement, reaching and connecting with as many men in the UK as possible, because we are for every man – not just the 0.0001%," Matt Hiscock, vice-president of Harry’s, told Campaign.

"We intend to use the campaign to show the positive way that brands can make a difference to local communities.

"We created Harry’s to be different from other shaving companies. That’s why, from day one, we’ve been known as ‘Shaving's other guys’. We pride ourselves on doing things differently and we celebrate people trying their best (not obsessed with being the best) and so we’re proud to announce that Harry’s is for football’s other guys."

Earlier this month, Gillette launched a campaign starring Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling in an attempt to remove racial descrimination from football.

