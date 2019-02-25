Harry's nabs Harry Kane to speak about mental health

Men’s care brand Harry’s has tapped Tottenham Hotspur star and England captain Harry Kane to star in an ad that highlights masculinity.

The footballer is seen standing on top of a goal in an empty pitch at Chingford as he talks about what he is not afraid of, for example about telling his daughters he loves them or being criticised.

The work "I am not afraid" by Brothers & Sisters has been directed by Caviar’s Thomas Ralph and is shot in monochrome. It aims to show that every man is different.

Harry’s said it opted to work with Kane because of their "shared values on amplifying the conversation around men’s mental health".

The work is running on TV and social.

Brothers & Sisters founder Andy Fowler said: "We set out to make a piece of work that would stand out from the crowd, just like Harry Kane stands out from the crowd and Harry’s razors stand out from the crowd.

"One shot, in black and white, with Harry Kane opening up, while standing on the crossbar of the pitch in Chingford where he scored many of his goals as a kid. It’s not like other ads. And all the better for it."