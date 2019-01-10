Gurjit Degun
Harvey Goldsmith launches specialist events agency

Nvisible will work with brand experience agencies to deliver sports and entertainment events.

Harvey Goldsmith, who has produced live events including Live Aid and Live 8, has set up an agency that will focus on creative and production in sports and entertainment activations.

Nvisible is described as an "agency for agencies". It will aim to help brand experience shops deliver events by supplying creative, design, production and project management services.

Goldsmith has recruited Mark Bustard, who was previously head of fan engagement at CSM Sport & Entertainment, as managing director. They are joined by Grant Campbell as creative director, Jim Baggott as production director, Luke Carr as project director and Tim Spears as technical director.

Bustard told Campaign: "What we have found is that the market is growing in events and experiences, but agencies are very account management-focused. But also clients are open to using specialists [to deliver events]."

This core team will call on freelancers as and when needed for projects. Nvisible is currently working with six clients, all of which are confidential.

The agency is located on Great Titchfield Street, London.

Goldsmith said: "The growth of the experience economy in recent years means that live events have never been more pertinent for brands and rights holders. Collectively and individually, this team has worked on myriad world-class and iconic live experiences that have touched millions around the world and I’ve brought them together to create a best-in-class service for agencies wanting to achieve success through live events."

