Staff
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Harvey Nichols: five of the best ads by Adam & Eve/DDB

High-street clothing retailer Harvey Nichols has called time on its 17-year relationship with Adam & Eve/DDB (and DDB before that). Campaign recalls five of the best ads, which include two Cannes Grands Prix winners.

Harvey Nichols: five of the best ads by Adam & Eve/DDB

"Walk of shame" (2011)

The tongue-in-cheek Christmas campaign film aimed to show how women can avoid the embarrassing walk home after spending the night at someone else's house by shopping at Harvey Nichols.

The spot was designed to show how the retailer has "everything you need to walk home with your glamorous head held high" and avoid the "walk of shame". 

The video was written by Mike Crowe and Rob Messeter, and directed by James Rouse through Outsider.

"The dress" (2012)

The follow-up to "Walk of shame" focused on another hazard of the festive party season: wearing the same dress as someone else.

Shot by the directing duo Ne-o through Stink, the 90-second spot features a stand-off between two women who encounter each other wearing identical outfits at their company’s Christmas party.

The film culminates with the line: "Avoid a same-dress disaster this season. Harvey Nichols womenswear." It was created by Mike Crowe and Rob Messeter.

"Sorry I spent it on myself" (2013)

Outgoing group chief creative officer Ben Priest said this was one of his favourite ads at Adam & Eve. It also won the agency four Cannes Grands Prix in 2014.

It's another Christmas campaign, this time encouraging consumers to abandon thoughtful giving and spend as much as possible on themselves. The work was written by Daniel Fisher, art directed by Richard Brim and directed by James Rouse through Outsider.

Shoplifters (2015) 

This effort won the agency two Grands Prix in Cannes in 2016.

The film, which used real footage to show shoplifters getting their comeuppance, was created by Ben Stillitz and Colin Booth, with cartoon faces added to the footage by Layzell Bros.

Bo Gilbert, the 100-year-old model (2016)

To celebrate Vogue's 100th anniversary, a print ad featured the first 100-year-old model to appear in Vogue.

Bo Gilbert, who was born in 1916, appeared in the June issue. Adam & Eve/DDB created the campaign to tackle ageism in the fashion industry and promote the retailer’s "attitude and willingness to do things differently".

Created by Laurence Quinn, the campaign was shot by renowned fashion photographer Phil Poynter, who founded Dazed with Rankin and Jefferson Hack.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How to tailor your CV for £100k+ jobs

Promoted

Added 40 minutes ago

How to tailor your CV for £100k+ jobs

The Big Impression: February's Top 10 Out of Home campaigns

Promoted

Added 1 hour ago

The Big Impression: February's Top 10 Out of Home campaigns

MEDIA
Starling Bank's mobile-first marketing opens more accounts: Campaign of the Month

Promoted

Added 21 hours ago

Starling Bank's mobile-first marketing opens more accounts: Campaign of the Month

MEDIA
Open canvas: thinking outside the home

Promoted

Added 25 hours ago

Open canvas: thinking outside the home