Harvey Nichols stages immersive circus show

Harvey Nichols is partnering Limina Immersive and Cirque du Soleil to stage an evening of in-store immersive circus experiences.

"The virtual circus" will include two virtual-reality films aimed at transporting participants to what has been described as "vibrant lands, rich with strange spectacles and illusions".

It is themed around fire and water dances, and will feature acrobatics against an ocean background, contortionists and aerial performances.

The experience was created in collaboration with Felix & Paul Studios. Guests can also enjoy a dinner pre- or post-show.

The event is taking place at Harvey Nichols' Bristol store on 12 March.