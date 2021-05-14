Hasbro sets up life-size Monopoly experience

Toy and games company Hasbro says its new Monopoly location-based experience, "Monopoly Lifesized", represents a key area of growth for the business.

Matt Proulx, vice-president of location-based entertainment at Hasbro, told Campaign: "Live and location-based experiences are a key growth category for us globally and Monopoly Lifesized is an excellent expression of that strategy.

"We want our consumers to be able to experience our brands however and whenever they want. Our family-friendly, globally relevant brands, like Monopoly, Transformers, Peppa Pig and Nerf, put us in a unique position to expand our LBE business."

The immersive activation is scheduled to open in August 2021, taking over the old Paperchase building on Tottenham Court Road, London. Hasbro is working with theatre company Selladoor Worldwide and their team at Gamepath to create the activation, which was delayed due to the pandemic.

Proulx added: "Originally, we had planned to open Monopoly Lifesized in 2020 – we had been working with Gamepath on developing the attraction since 2018 and were excited for the 2020 launch. As Covid-19 changed everyone's plans, we used the time we were all working remotely to further fine-tune the experience and build in Covid-secure protocols that will provide our guests with the highest quality and safest experience."

Players can choose between a Classic, Vault, City or Junior Monopoly board. As they move around the board, which measures 15 metres on each side, during the 75-minute game, they must complete escape room-style challenges to buy properties. Each board can host between eight and 24 people split into four teams.

The Monopoly brand will be leveraged throughout the experience, with players able to earn money as they pass go, go to jail, pick up a Chance card or land on free parking – all familiar features of the board game. The venue will also be home to a Monopoly-themed bar and restaurant.

Monopoly Lifesized builds upon Hasbro's history of location-based experiences. In 2019, Nerf partnered obstacle course The Monster to create an inflatable assault course challenge that toured the UK, while in 2017, a Transformers-themed experience debuted in Shanghai.

This won't be the first time Londoners have had the chance to step onto a life-size Monopoly board, with Trafalgar Square and Shard activations supersizing the game in the past.

Additionally, Hasbro has partnered Capital Radio for an on-air Monopoly challenge in aid of Global’s charity Make Some Noise. Live on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp between 17 May and 21 May, "Roman’s Monopoly mission" will involve Kemp and his co-presenters facing a series of Monopoly-themed challenges as they compete for the chance to raise £100,000 for charity.