Hasbro's Nerf creates inflatable assault course

Toy brand Nerf has partnered inflatable obstacle course The Monster to create an inflatable assault course challenge. The interactive experience will allow visitors to test their skills using a classic Nerf blaster.

The "Nerf Monster battle" is a 300m course with 40 Nerf-related obstacles. In addition, there is a targeting arena inspired by new and classic blasters to test participants' abilities as well as "action shot" photo opportunities.

Ticket-holders can also try out the latest Nerf Sports products, including Nerf footballs, American football-style Vortex Howlers and Nerfoop basketball sets in a range of interactive challenges, with prizes to be won.

There will be the opportunity to watch the activities unfold on a giant screen, with live content posted from action cameras positioned around the venue.

The experience will be at the NEC in Birmingham during 16-20 August and London's Alexandra Palace during 23-28 August. It will be a ticketed event, with dedicated family-friendly sessions available.

Michael Ritchie, vice-president of global brand strategy and marketing at Hasbro, said: "We are excited to be celebrating the Nerf brand’s 50th anniversary by partnering with the world’s largest inflatable obstacle course, The Monster.

"This offers an immersive and groundbreaking true-play extravaganza that unlocks a captivating way for fans of all ages to engage."

The Monster, created in 2017 by Nick Zuppar and Joe Arditti, has a licensing deal with Hasbro to create a touring live Nerf experience for children and adults. The events in August come ahead of a full Nerf experience expected to be launched in December or early 2020 in the UK, followed by European shows.

Zuppar and Arditti said: "We are creating something totally unique on an enormous scale."

AKA is delivering the project.