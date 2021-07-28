Fayola Douglas
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Havana Club takes its spiced rum ice cream on tour

Visitors can sample the new Havana Club Cuban Spiced variety.

Havana Club: the ice cream is designed to taste like a creamy rum cocktail
Havana Club is taking its spiced rum ice-cream van on tour to celebrate its Cuban Spiced variety.

The new flavour takes its inspiration from the flavours of Cuba, blending Havana Club double-aged rum with vanilla, aromatic spices, guava, toasted coconut and pineapple. It aims to attract a younger portion of consumers, bringing more 18-plus, Gen Z and millennials into the rum category.

Visitors who turn up at Havana's "Spiced cream van" can sample both the ice cream and cocktails. The grown-up ice cream is designed to taste like a creamy rum cocktail.

The tour begins in Scotland on 31 July. Destinations include Glasgow and Edinburgh 31 July-5 August, Leeds 6-12 August, Manchester 13-19 August, Birmingham 20-25 August and London 26 August-5 September.

Consumers can also claim "2-4-1" on Havana Club Cuban Spiced drinks at key venues across the country, including Paradise Palms, Edinburgh; Nomad – The Brunch Club, Glasgow; Distrikt, Leeds; Hatch, Manchester; Luna Springs, Birmingham; and Boxpark, Shoreditch.

The project will be supported on social media with the hashtag #Spicedvibes. On Instagram, consumers can share photos of the van or of their cocktail, tagging @HavanaClubUK and the venue for a chance to win a gift pack.

In May and June, a partnership with RinseFM featured the van dropping off ice cream and gift boxes to competition winners.

