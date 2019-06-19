Robert Sawatzky
Havas' Chris Hirst: Less bullshit, please

He says consumers don't mind being pitched but simply want it done honestly.

Chris Hirst, global chief executive of Havas Creative, has become a bit of a bullshit detector of late. His new book, No Bullshit Leadership: Why the World Needs More Everyday Leaders, is all about simplifying objectives and carrying on with purpose, not pomp. 

Unsurprisingly, when asked at Cannes what we can take away from the work Havas Creative brought to the Croisette this year, Hirst responded with "meaning and purpose". Consumers don't mind being pitched, he said, but they want it done honestly.

A version of this story first appeared on Campaign Asia-Pacific

