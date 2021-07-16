Havas CX Helia hires Ben Knight as executive creative director

Havas CX Helia has appointed Ben Knight to the newly-created position of executive creative director of its Cirencester office.

Reporting to managing director for Cirencester David MacMillan, Knight will oversee the office's 40-strong creative department and sit on its leadership team.

Knight's appointment represents a significant investment from the agency in creativity and follows pitch wins including for train operator Avanti West Coast in 2020 and more recently charity the Royal British Legion.

Knight, who has been freelancing as a creative director, was MullenLowe Open's global creative lead for three years until December 2020. Prior to that he was based in Dubai for three years as executive creative director at Geometry Global and has also held senior roles at WPP's OgilvyAction.

Havas CX Helia, which also occupies an office within Havas' London King's Cross Village, is the lead UK agency of Havas' dedicated customer experience network.

MacMillan said: "We've had a phenomenally successful couple of years on the new business front – to the extent we're actually bigger now than we were pre-pandemic.

"With loyalty, data and customer engagement booming like never before, now is the perfect time to over-invest – if there is such a thing – in creativity.

"As one of the best creative minds working in this space, I'm incredibly excited Ben has agreed to join us. His appointment has the opportunity to be a genuinely game-changing moment for our output.

"I'd also like to thank the legend that is Steve Stretton, who has been manning our creative department for the past six months and will continue to be involved in some capacity. We're lucky to have him, too."