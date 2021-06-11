Sara Nelson
Havas enlists Goggleboxers to critique Citroën’s new ë-C4 electric car

The armchair stars give their verdicts on Citroën’s new ë-C4 electric car.

Gogglebox's Jenny and Lee chat about Citroën’s new ë-C4 electric car
Gogglebox couples have turned their sharped-tongued commentary on Citroën’s new ë-C4 electric car in a campaign created by Havas. 

Armchair stars from Channel 4’s fly-on-the-wall series, including Mary and Giles, Marcus and Mica, Jenny and Lee and Pete and Sophie appear in the film, giving their unscripted views – as they are on the namesake show – on Citroën’s latest vehicle.

The ë-C4 is a battery electric version of the recently launched New Citroën C4 Hatch. 

Created by Rob Potts and directed by Matt Carter, Gogglebox production company Studio Lambert collaborated on the 60-second film, working with 4Sales, with media planning and buying through Mediacom.

Coupled with the strapline “The French car that speaks your language”, the ad debuts on Channel 4 during Friday’s Celebrity Gogglebox and will continue to run on TV, online video and social media over the next two months. Along with the full film, there will be edits of 30, 15 and six seconds. 

It marks a change of tone for Citroën to include famous faces in its advertising and “this move is a way for the brand to cosy up to British culture with a smile”, according to the companies involved.

Mark Whelan, group chief creative officer at Havas UK, said: “No one better embodies speaking the language of the UK than the Gogglebox stars. It was so great to just let them do their thing and it resulted in such a standout piece of work.”

Nicola Dobson, marketing director at Citroën, said: “We know how much love there is for the Gogglebox stars with their no-nonsense approach to appraising some of the UK’s most popular programming. This forms a perfect synergy with our Citroën 'The French car that speaks your language' campaign where we are keen to cut out the jargon often associated with car buying.” 

