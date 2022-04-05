Havas expands global remit with acquisition of digital agency

Havas Group has acquired digital agency and Google partner Search Laboratory.

The digital agency, which has its headquarters in Leeds, will be integrated into Havas Media Group and join its other core offerings: Havas Media, Havas Entertainment and Havas Market.

Search Laboratory’s current chief executive, Chris Attewell, and executive chairman, Ian Harris, will continue to lead the team.

Attewell said: “We feel like we have found a natural new home with Havas Media Group.

“This is the next phase in our growth story, and we can’t wait to work together and open up mutual opportunities for our staff and clients alike.”

Search Laboratory’s services include digital marketing strategy and SEO. It is also a Google marketing platform sales partner, one of a handful in the UK.

As a partner for Google, the agency delivers implementation, training and service support for Google’s suite of tools. These include: Google Analytics 360, Search Ads 360, Display & Video 360 and Optimise 360.

Its team of 150 have also delivered campaigns for UiPath, Appian and Burton Snowboards.

With Search Laboratory offices in Leeds and London in the UK, and Austin and New York in the US, the deal means Havas will be able to reach talent beyond its current London and Manchester offices.

Yannick Bolloré, chairman and chief executive of Havas Group, said the company’s plans to integrate the agency into Havas Media Group were part of a “global transformation plan to deliver more data-led media experiences for both local and global clients”.

Patrick Affleck, chief executive of Havas Media Group, said: “[Search Laboratory] are market leaders in data-driven digital and performance marketing and, as the industry prepares for a new, cookieless future, their advanced data and analytics services will enable our clients to better activate and extract strategic value from their first party data.”