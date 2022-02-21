Havas Group buys CX agency in ‘eight-figure’ deal

Havas Group has purchased digital experience agency Inviqa in what it said was an eight-figure deal.

Inviqa, which has more than 150 employees across eight offices, will be integrated into Havas Creative's dedicated customer experience network, Havas CX.

According to Havas, the move will expand its specialism, scale and capabilities in experience design, software engineering, technology consulting and ecommerce.

Following completion, Inviqa will merge with Havas' existing UK-based digital experience agency, Ekino London.

The business said that the combined company will retain the Inviqa brand and be led by Inviqa founder and chief executive Yair Spitzer.

Meanwhile, Ekino will continue to operate as a standalone brand within Havas CX in non-UK markets including France, New York and Singapore.

Yannick Bolloré, chairman and chief executive of Havas Group, said: "As the world begins to transition out of the pandemic, customer experience continues to represent one of our biggest growth opportunities, as demonstrated by the success of the Havas CX network, which has grown by two-thirds since its launch in 2020.

"Inviqa will help us unlock even more cross-discipline opportunities, and I'm excited to welcome Yair and the team to the Havas family."

Inviqa was founded by Spitzer and Paul Wander in 2007. Following the deal, the business will have its headquarters within Havas' UK Village in London's King's Cross.

It will also keep its locations in other parts of the UK, including Leeds and Liverpool, while European offices, such as those in Berlin and Munich, will collaborate with local Havas Creative agencies.

Havas said that Inviqa's UK clients include Tesco, Reiss, Phoenix Healthcare and Arsenal FC, while its German portfolio includes Metro, Teufel and Toom Baumarkt.

Its partners feature technology providers Acquia, Akeneo, Spryker, BigCommerce, Adobe Commerce Cloud and Commercetools.

Spitzer noted that the move follows a "rigorous process" to find the right strategic partner to support Inviqa's plans.