Havas Group Media gets more mileage from Hyundai and Kia

Ten-year incumbent is retained after 10-month review.

Kia: featured nine-year-old boy in 2019 Super Bowl ad
Hyundai and Kia have reappointed Havas Group Media as its media planning and buying agency for Europe, Russia and Turkey.

Innocean, the global in-house shop for the brands’ parent Hyundai Motor Group, ran the process and decided to retain the 10-year incumbent. 

The review was called in December 2018 and all major holding groups were invited to pitch.

Canvas Worldwide, a joint venture between Innocean and Horizon, handles media buying for Hyundai Motor Group in the US. Innocean confirmed to Campaign that the situation in the US "does not change" as a result of the latest review. 

Jurgen Zienicke, European group media director at Innocean, said: "After 10 years of relationship, we are looking forward to a new phase of even closer co-operation with Havas.

"We are determined to make this reinvigorated collaboration instrumental in positioning our clients Hyundai and Kia as leaders in new mobility solutions."

The foundation for this new collaboration will start to be laid out in the coming weeks, Innocean added.

