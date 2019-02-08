Havas Helia nets Comparethemarket CRM account

Meerkat-fronted price-comparison site Comparethemarket.com has awarded its CRM duties to Havas Helia after a competitive pitch.

MRM McCann and Proximity lost out in the process, which began in August and was run through AAR.

The remit is to develop a fresh approach to Comparethemarket's customer engagement proposition, which was last changed in 2016, when the client brought much of the activity in-house and moved some work from Lida to its main creative agency, VCCP.

It is the second big win within a short space of time for Havas Helia, after its capture of the Lloyds Banking Group CRM account in a contest against Wunderman and Proximity.

In a statement, Comparethemarket said: "The relationship we hold with our customers underpins what we do – it is absolutely central to our continued success. It is the right time to place a renewed emphasis on our customer engagement proposition and we’re excited to do so with Havas Helia – who came to us with a wide-ranging, ambitious and exciting vision."

VCCP Blue and Wavemaker, which work on Comparethemarket's creative and media respectively, are not affected by the appointment.