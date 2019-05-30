Havas Helia unveils new leadership team

Havas Helia has revamped its senior leadership team, appointing Dominique Bergantino, formerly managing partner at sister agency Havas London, to the new role of managing director.

Bergantino, who has also worked at OgilvyOne, will take over the day-to-day running of the shop, reporting to chief executive Xavier Rees.

Lucy Halley, previously head of CRM planning at Digitas who joined Havas Helia earlier this year as strategy director, has been promoted to head of strategy, reporting to group chief strategy officer Mark Sinnock.

Bergantino and Halley are joined by executive creative director Stuart Peddie and group head of data Ol Janus, forming the new leadership team.

The leadership changes have been instigated by a number of account wins and a period of rapid growth, with wins including Lloyds Banking Group, The Open University, Comparethemarket.com and Starbucks. Havas Helia has also been appointed, alongside Havas London, to accounts including Britain’s Beer Alliance and the Department for Education.

Rees said: "It feels like Havas Helia has got its mojo back. Across our two sites in Havas’ King’s Cross Village and Cirencester, we’re one of the largest customer engagement agencies in the country – and now boast some of the largest and most ambitious clients in the industry to match.

"The addition of the brilliant Dominique and Lucy will ensure we keep that momentum going at what is a time of unprecedented opportunity for brands to engage with their customers in new, creative and genuinely meaningful ways."