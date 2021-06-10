Sara Nelson
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Havas hires former Rattling Stick 'first lady' Katie Keith to run production

Keith will act as global head of content for Havas Studios and head of production for Havas London

Katie Keith will oversee content from 12 studios worldwide
Katie Keith will oversee content from 12 studios worldwide

Havas has appointed Katie Keith, formerly first lady at Rattling Stick, to a hybrid role spanning both its production network and London creative agency. 

Keith will act as global head of content for Havas Studios and head of production for Havas London in a bid to foster collaboration and instil a production-led "makers" ethos at the creative agency. 

For Havas Studios, she will oversee the content its 12 integrated worldwide studios creates.

Havas London has tasked her with boosting the quality, creativity, and production approach of its output – working with both Havas Studios and other production partners. She will also source the best creative and production talent for both companies.

In her 20-year career, she has worked across account management, agency producer and production house roles. She spent 10 years as first lady at Rattling Stick, where she combined responsibilities for company management and executive producing.

During her tenure at Rattling Stick, she worked on campaigns for brands including the BBC, Chanel, Audi and The Guardian and won more than 50 Cannes Lions, including a Film Grand Prix.

Paul Ward, global chief executive of Havas Studios, added: “We aim to create that utopian offering which both creatives and clients really want to work with.

"To achieve this, we are filling our businesses with equal measures of hugely talented grown-ups and hugely talented not-so-grown-ups.

"Katie has the energy and joie de vivre of the latter, but the experience and zen-like calm of the former. She’s also total production royalty, so I’m just chuffed she chose us.”

Prior to Rattling Stick, Keith spent a decade at JWT (now Wunderman Thompson), including four years as an account director and six as an agency producer. She has sat on the APA Council and is a founding partner of the AdCan Awards, which supports new and diverse talent.

Keith said: “Production requirements are changing before our eyes – but legacy models and ways of working have been slow to adapt, and there are huge opportunities that are not being tapped into.

“This role combines all I find inspiring: quality work, craft, finding new and innovative production approaches, nurturing and developing new talent, and the opportunity to work in new ways, with integrity, with the wider production and creative communities. 

"Having said all this – a place is its people, and what an extraordinary bunch of talented, impressive and good people I’m joining.”

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How to effectively drive engagement through multiple channels

How to effectively drive engagement through multiple channels

Promoted

Added 25 hours ago
How to harness the power of first-party data

How to harness the power of first-party data

Promoted

Added 47 hours ago
The best Euros ads ever – what can we learn?

The best Euros ads ever – what can we learn?

Promoted

June 08, 2021
Inspiration Nation: insight on the UK’s audiences and how to talk to them

Inspiration Nation: insight on the UK’s audiences and how to talk to them

Promoted

June 07, 2021