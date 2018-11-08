Gurjit Degun
Havas London completes senior line-up with Jennifer Black and Nicola Wardell promotions

Agency creates managing director and chief client officer roles.

Havas London: Rees, Black and Wardell

Jennifer Black and Nicola Wardell, managing partners at Havas London, have been promoted to the newly created positons of managing director and chief client officer respectively.

The pair continue to report to chief executive Xavier Rees and complete the management line-up of the agency alongside deputy executive creative director Elliot Harris and executive strategy director Clare Hutchinson.

Black’s remit includes the day-to-day running of the agency, while Wardell will focus on client experience.

Joining Havas in June from Fabula London, where she was founder and equity partner, Black has also worked at Fallon London, Mother and WCRS.

Wardell became managing partner at Havas in January 2017 and handles clients including Heathrow and Molson Coors, which recently moved Coors Light to the agency after eight years with VCCP. Before Havas, Wardell spent 12 years at WPP agencies.

Earlier this year, Rees’ remit expanded to include customer engagement agency Havas Helia and shopper, experiential and promotional shop Field Day, in addition to Havas London.

Rees said: "After two years of rapid growth, these new positions are the natural next stage of evolution for Havas London. As anyone that has worked with them will attest, Jen and Nic are total stars, with infectious energy. These will be very popular appointments within the agency."

