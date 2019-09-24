Havas London nabs Grey's Vicki Maguire

Vicki Maguire, chief creative officer at Grey London, is leaving the agency after a decade to take the same role at Havas London.

Maguire will start her new job in January 2020 and report to Havas London chief executive Xavier Rees. She will be responsible for building the creative department and overseeing its output and reputation.

Her appointment comes after Ben Mooge, former executive creative director of Havas London, left earlier this year to be UK creative chief at Publicis Groupe.

Maguire joined Grey London in 2009 and was promoted to deputy executive creative director in 2013 alongside Dave Monk, who is now at Publicis London. In 2015, she was named executive creative director together with Dom Goldman, who departed in 2017.

In 2017, she became chief creative officer alongside Caroline Pay, who left last year for Headspace. During her tenure, Maguire has overseen work such as Lucozade’s Anthony Joshua documentary, The People’s Seat for the United Nations and Marks & Spencer’s Paddington Bear Christmas ad in 2017. She was also behind the British Heart Foundation’s 2012 campaign starring Vinne Jones, "Hard and fast", which won Grey London its first-ever gold Cannes Lion.

Before Grey, Maguire worked at agencies including Wieden & Kennedy, Mojo Sydney and StrawberryFrog. She started her career in fashion.

Rees said: "We’ve been holding out for someone special and we’ve finally found her. The minute I met Vix, something just clicked. She’s a creative icon and the fact that she’s chosen to join Havas London speaks volumes for what we’re building here. We have big ambitions and now our gang’s complete, we can really up the ante. I cannot wait to get amongst it with her."

Maguire added: "I can’t tell you how much love I have for Grey London. The last 10 years have been a fucking rollercoaster ride and I wouldn’t have had it any other way. It was always going to take something pretty special to tempt me away and, in all honesty, I didn’t think it would be an agency.

"But then I met Xav and the Havas crew. I was blown away by their energy and ambition. We started talking and we haven’t stopped. I’m so excited to get started and see what we can do together."

This year, Grey London brought in Adrian Rossi, former creative chief at Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, as creative chairman.

Rossi said: "After 10 years at Grey London, Vicki has decided it’s time for her next career move. She has been a fantastic CCO and we want to thank her for the unique contribution she’s made to the agency. She’s taking one of the biggest jobs in the industry and we wish Vicki all the best with this fantastic new opportunity."