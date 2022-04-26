Havas London nabs Lucky Generals MD as chief client officer

Havas London has hired James Fox as its first chief client officer since 2019.

Fox joins from his role as managing director and partner at Lucky Generals' New York offices.

Starting at Havas next month, Fox will report to Havas London chief executive Xavier Rees and join the senior leadership team alongside Rees, chief creative officer Vicki Maguire, global chief strategy officer Mark Sinnock and executive strategy director Britt Iversen.

Fox's appointment marks just the second time Havas has employed a chief client officer. He will be responsible for developing the agency’s existing client relationships and playing a key role in its new business efforts.

Fox has spent seven years at Lucky Generals, joining shortly after it was founded by Helen Calcraft, Danny Brooke-Taylor and Andy Nairn in 2013.

In 2017, he was appointed Lucky Generals’ first managing director in London and two years later was tasked with helping to establish the agency’s first overseas office in New York as managing director and partner.

Before his stint at the Omnicom agency, Fox previously worked with the founding trio at both MCBD (Miles Calcraft Briginshaw Duffy) from 2006 to 2010 and at Dare from 2010 to 2012. In addition, he spent almost three years at Anomaly before starting his role at Lucky Generals.

Throughout his career, Fox has run accounts including Paddy Power, YouTube, Hovis, Pot Noodle and Celebrity Cruises.

“I’m very proud to have had seven ‘lucky’ years at one of the most successful start-ups of a generation – and I will forever be grateful for the support from the founders and my time working alongside brave clients and some of the finest talent in London and New York,” Fox explained.

“Having returned across the pond, Havas London – led, quite literally, by the best in our industry – represents an exciting new chapter. You can feel the energy and momentum the second you walk into the office.

He added: “With this leadership team, a stellar client list underpinned by new business wins such as Asda, and credentials such as its Certified B Corp status, the agency is poised to be world-leading in every aspect as our marketing economy shifts gears post-pandemic.

“I can’t wait to help everyone achieve their ambitions, and to shape the best possible outcomes for existing clients and new ones to come. Bring it on.”

Rees commented: “You only have to look at what James has achieved with a brilliant agency in Lucky Generals to appreciate what he’ll bring to Havas: a determination to make great creative work with and for our clients, a proven new business pedigree, and a proper entrepreneurial spirit.

“He’s also proven himself to be adept at fostering an agile, independent, start-up spirit while simultaneously tapping into the opportunities and benefits of a wider network. That’s no mean feat.

“Most importantly, he’s going to be a great fit culturally. Our people will love him. As soon as we met, I knew he was the missing piece of the jigsaw for what we’re building here at Havas London.”