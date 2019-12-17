Havas London's Nicola Wardell named Specsavers in-house agency MD

Specsavers has poached Nicola Wardell, chief client officer at Havas London, as managing director of its in-house creative agency.

Wardell joins in February after three years at Havas and will manage a team of 90 people.

She will be supported by deputy creative directors Marco Bezerra and Richard James, as well as head of strategy Tracey Ruddy, head of digital Helen Arnold and head of production and operations Julia Arenson.

Wardell joined the Havas leadership team in 2018 when she was promoted to her current role from managing partner. Before Havas, Wardell worked at Grey London for almost nine years.

The appointment follows the promotion of UK marketing director Tim Orton to domiciliary trading director, as Specsavers aims to reach more people with home visits. The company is searching for a new marketing director.

Specsavers has had an in-house creative agency since 1988 and it's creative team is led by creative director Graham Daldry.

Global chief marketing officer Katherine Whitton said: "Nicola’s wealth of experience, as well as her commercial astuteness, will be huge assets for Specsavers as we continue to evolve our in-house agency’s capabilities and create the culture and environment for exceptional creativity in the future."

Havas will not be replacing Wardell.