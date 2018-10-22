Ben Bold
Havas Media Group appoints John Paul Cadman as chief planning officer

Cadman is a former Carat strategic planning head.

Cadman: takes newly created position
Cadman: takes newly created position

Havas Media Group has appointed John Paul Cadman in the newly created role of chief planning officer.

Cadman has 20 years' agency experience, including at OMD, MEC and most recently at Carat, where he was head of strategic planning.

At Havas, he will oversee the group's planning and the integration of data into client communications campaigns. He will report to chief executive Matt Adams.

Cadman joined Carat in 2015. Before that, he was group strategy director at MEC for six years.

Havas Media Group has made a number of senior appointments this year, including that of MediaCom's Dan Chapman as managing director, product and solutions, and Eva Grimmett as chief strategy officer.

Adams said: "The art of the craft of media planning is becoming lost in a world full of one’s and zeroes. JP’s passion for brilliant media planning and being able elevate client conversations outside of the ordinary is infectious."

Cadman added: "My passion and belief in the craft of media planning makes this new role and challenge really exciting for me. I can see some real pockets of brilliance at Havas and I can’t wait to get some structure behind this thinking to deliver growth for all of its clients."

