Havas Media Group hires Ailsa Buckley as deputy MD

Havas Media Group has hired Wavemaker general manager Ailsa Buckley as deputy managing director to bolster its senior leadership team.

In the newly created role, Buckley will oversee Havas Media Group's Hyundai and Axa accounts. She will report to managing director Stephanie Marks.

Buckley, who has 16 years of experience in the media agency sector, said: "I was attracted to Havas Media Group after seeing the amazing talent heading there over the past year and the leadership’s passion and desire to drive change."

The hiring coincides with Havas London chief executive Xavier Rees claiming that the lack of women at C-suite level at agencies is "embarrassing".

It follows the appointment of former Starcom chief strategy officer Eva Grimmett to the new position of chief strategy officer, working across Havas Media Group's agencies.

Other senior hires by Havas Media Group in the past year include managing director for products and solutions Dan Chapman in April.

Buckley has previously handled accounts for brands including L’Oréal, Fiat and Johnson & Johnson.