Havas Media Group hires Marek Wrobel as head of media futures

Wrobel will lead agency's innovation agenda.

Wrobel: tasked with ensuring clients benefit from the latest thinking on emerging tech

Havas Media Group has appointed Marek Wrobel in the newly created role of head of media futures.

Wrobel, who is the latest in a series of senior hires, joins from Starcom, where he was digital brand and innovation director. He has previously held digital transformation roles, helping top-tier clients, including Procter & Gamble, Heineken and Honda, embrace emerging technologies.
 
Tasked with leading Havas Media Group’s innovation agenda, Wrobel will focus on ensuring clients benefit from the latest thinking on emerging tech. He will also develop partnerships for new media opportunities.

Matt Adams, UK and Ireland chief executive of Havas Media Group, said: "Marek has an infectious energy that clients love, with a real talent for making complex emerging tech trends simple, accessible and relevant.

"We are incredibly lucky to have him and I’m looking forward to working with him to ensure we continue to lead the industry with innovative new approaches to media."

Wrobel added: "I’ve been impressed by Havas’ unique village model, collaborative approach and willingness to invest in future-facing thinking. I can’t wait to start working with our clients to find opportunities to make the latest emerging tech meaningful and actionable."

His appointment follows hot on the heels of Havas Media Group hiring Carat’s John Paul Cadman as chief planning officer and Bret Leece as global chief data and innovation officer.

