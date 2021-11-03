Shauna Lewis
Havas Media Group nabs Dentsu X managing partner as head of growth and marketing

Reports to Havas Media Group CEO Patrick Affleck.

Kim Peatling: takes up role of head of growth and marketing

Havas Media Group has hired Dentsu X managing partner Kim Peatling in the new post of head of growth and marketing.

Peatling joins from Dentsu X, where she spent just under three years as managing partner, business development and marketing. Previously, she has worked for agencies including Publicis Media, Starcom, Mediavest and AdConnection.

In her new role, Peatling will take charge of developing Havas Media Group’s UK and Ireland growth strategy, bringing in new clients and developing growth strategies for existing ones.

Her role will also require her to oversee marketing of the group’s three different brands: Havas Media, Havas Entertainment and Havas Market. She will report to Patrick Affleck, chief executive of Havas Media Group.

Peatling, said: "[Patrick] and his team have done a fantastic job of simplifying and strengthening the Havas Media Group proposition under three distinct brands over the past year.

"I’m really excited to have the opportunity to help further cement the group’s place in the industry and demonstrate how we can create the right experiences in an agile and flexible way in order to deliver meaningful outcomes for our clients."

Affleck added: “Kim is a proven leader in the new business space, as well as being exceptionally digitally savvy, strategic and creative, with bags of confidence. She has the ability to inspire and bring out the best in people and I have no doubt that she will be a brilliant addition to our team as we work to make a meaningful difference to brands, businesses and people.” 

Peatling is not the only new addition to the Havas Media Group leadership team, Laura Kell was appointed as chief data and product officer in August of this year.

Havas Media Group’s clients include Puma, BBC, and O2.

