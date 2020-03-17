Havas Media Group recruits Carat's Jackie Lyons as head of media experience

Havas Media Group has hired Carat’s Jackie Lyons to lead its dedicated UK media experience team.

Lyons joins Havas Media in the new position of head of media experience after spending five years at Dentsu Aegis Network’s Carat, where she was a planning partner who worked across FMCG snd retail brands.

At Havas Media, she reports to chief planning officer John Paul Cadman and will lead the 30-strong team responsible for producing media experiences for clients including Dreams, Homebase, O2 and Starbucks. Havas Media’s global operating system, dubbed Mx, was launched in July 2019 and combines traditional media planning techniques with human insight and data.

In November, Havas Media hired iProspect global chief strategy officer Dan Hagen to oversee Mx on a global basis, co-ordinating and developing its approach across Havas Media worldwide.

Lyons and Cadman, whose remits are UK-focused, will both work closely with Hagen.

Before joining Carat, Lyons spent 14 years at media agencies including Mediavest (now Starcom) and PHD.

Cadman said: "I’ve had the pleasure of working with Jackie before, and when we created this new role, I knew she’d be perfect for it. She is passionate about her craft, clients love her and she just gets the job done."

Lyons added: "There’s a real buzz about Havas Media Group at the moment and I can’t wait to be part of it. The new Mx methodology is a brilliant way to get to media solutions that connect the dots between the right people, the right content and the right context in a meaningful way, which is exactly how I like to work."

Havas’ global media experience function was built on a "thorough understanding of the consumer and combining a new process with advanced tools", with a goal of generating "more meaningful media to build more meaningful brands".

Cadman was appointed chief planning officer at Havas Media in October 2018.