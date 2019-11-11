Havas Media hires iProspect strategy chief Dan Hagen

Havas Media Group has recruited iProspect global chief strategy officer Dan Hagen to oversee the development of its global operating system, Mx, which stands for media experience.

Hagen, whose full title is vice-president, managing director, global head of Mx development, will report to global chief strategy officer Greg James.

Mx launched in July and combines traditional media planning techniques with human insight and data.

James said: "This is a role that requires Dan’s smart background in both digital and traditional media, and his deep understanding of meaningful media experiences.

"The Mx process allows us to put a firm focus back on the best practices needed to provide great media and align brand and performance media skills into our core product."

Hagen moved to iProspect in September 2018 from sister Dentsu Aegis Network shop Carat, where he spent nearly seven years and was replaced by Lucy Ogilvie that October. Hagen joined Carat as head of planning before becoming chief strategy officer.

He has worked in the UK and the US, for clients including The National Lottery, British Gas and Diageo.

Hagen is the latest in a string of departures from Dentsu Aegis Network following last week's news that Pippa Glucklich is leaving Amplifi, Gyro chair Kate Howe is joining MSQ Partners in February, global creative chief executive Dick van Motman is exiting at the end of the year and iProspect global president Ruth Stubbs is becoming EMEA chief executive of Wavemaker in early 2020.