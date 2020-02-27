Havas Media hits streets to support the homeless

About 150 Havas Media Group employees are going out on the streets of London and Manchester to support hundreds of homeless people.

The initiative, in partnership with homelessness charity Under One Sky, will see staff in London tonight (Thursday) and in Manchester on 19 March distributing packages containing food, clothing, toiletries, sleeping bags, books, gift cards, winter clothing and other necessities.

The teams will be out for four hours from 6.30pm with the aim to reach more than 250 people. London staff will be in Camden, Embankment, Islington, King's Cross, London Bridge, Oxford Street, Piccadilly, Soho, St James, Victoria and Waterloo.

Ewen MacPherson, people director at Havas Media Group, said: "The increase in the number of homeless people in London is tangible. As a leadership team, we decided to take more meaningful action after witnessing the volume of homeless people on the streets.

"Our employees also tell us that being involved in CSR initiatives is important to them. These two elements combined prompted us to reach out into the communities in which we live and work."

He added: "I don’t think it’s necessarily the responsibility of businesses to fix society’s problems, but I do believe that it’s vital that we try and do something to make a difference. We see homelessness as a huge crisis, particularly in London and Manchester, and given our strategy of making a meaningful difference to clients and brands, we want to put our money where our mouth is."