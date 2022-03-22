Havas Media promotes deputy MD to chief client officer

Havas Media Group has promoted Ailsa Buckley to the post of chief client officer, with a remit spanning clients across Havas Media, Havas Entertainment and Havas Market.

Buckley, who has spent the past three years as deputy managing director at Havas Media, will still report to Stephanie Marks, its managing director, and will continue to manage a team of seven client leads.

Movers & Shakers: Campaign's weekly round-up of hires, departures & promotions



As deputy MD, Buckley has been responsible for developing solutions for Havas Media clients, strengthening existing relationships and leading teams for advertisers including Hyundai, Dreams and O2.

As well as continuing to oversee Havas Media clients, as chief client officer she will have the added responsibility for introducing a "new continuous programme of client leadership training and thought leadership" aimed at developing new ideas for brands. She will also be a core part of the new business team, helping win new clients and driving organic growth among existing ones.

Buckley joined Havas Media Group in January 2019 from Wavemaker, where she was general manager and led the WPP agency's L'Oreal business. She has also worked at Maxus and MEC.

Patrick Affleck, Havas Media Group's chief executive, said: "Ailsa is a highly talented and accomplished client leader. Her expertise and ability to work collaboratively with clients to understand their challenges and how we as their agency partner can deliver against that is second to none.

"Our teams find her clarity and direction a breath of fresh air and we're really excited to see how she will mentor and develop our client leaders further, whilst strengthening our client relationships across the group."

Buckley added: "I have a passion for ensuring our teams are delivering best-in-class service to our clients, so having the opportunity to drive this with a focus on development and leadership is something I can't wait to get started on."