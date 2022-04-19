Séan Thurgood
Added 9 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Havas production network appoints first global chief operating officer

James Sanderson, who founded Wunderman Thompson Inside, joins Havas Studios from marketing consultancy ICP.

Havas Studios' new global COO: tasked with using technology to improve production delivery
Havas Studios' new global COO: tasked with using technology to improve production delivery

Havas Studios has named James Sanderson as its first global chief operating officer. 

Sanderson joins Havas’ global production network from marketing consultancy ICP, where he was the global creative operations practice lead. 

Before joining ICP, he founded Wunderman Thompson Inside, WPP's in-housing division, and was its global head for three years. He was also chief operating officer of in-house agency Oliver for two years. 

Sanderson has previously spent seven years at Glue Isobar (now Isobar) as joint MD and then COO, before serving as UK president at Digitas from 2009 to 2011. 

In his new role, he will develop the network of production studios – which include those in London, New York and Paris – as well as new outposts in Latin America, China and India, working alongside Havas Studios global chief executive Paul Ward.

He is tasked with ensuring technology is used as part of the handover between different locations, to improve efficiency and effectiveness during the process.

Havas Studios is investing in technologies that are "location agnostic" so the business operates well at all hours across the globe, the agency said.

Ward said: “I met James six years ago. As we started to hone the Havas Studios business plan, I naturally found myself drawing a James-shaped role into the business – he brings exactly what we need to get us to the next level.”

Sanderson added: “Havas Studios was built from the ground up, without the legacy of outdated technology or ways of working. 

“There’s a real opportunity to build the most modern, efficient and creatively driven global production agency on the market. Global demand for content at scale continues to grow unabated, and my role is to ensure Havas Studios continues to do likewise.”

Last year Havas appointed Katie Keith, from Rattling Stick, to a hybrid role spanning both its London creative agency and Havas Studios. Keith is global head of content for Havas Studios and head of production for Havas London in a bid to encourage collaboration and instil a production-led "makers" ethos. 

Havas Studios launched in 2021, offering film, audio, print, photographic and digital production.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk, plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events.

Become a member

What is Campaign AI?

Our new premium service offering bespoke monitoring reports for your company.

Find out more

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

It’s time to be kinder to ourselves

It’s time to be kinder to ourselves

Promoted

Added 10 hours ago
Five reasons to put the Podcast Show in your diary

Five reasons to put the Podcast Show in your diary

Promoted

April 14, 2022
How strong are your client-agency relationships?

How strong are your client-agency relationships?

Promoted

April 05, 2022
Fully engaged: how gaming consoles can deliver big for the right brand

Fully engaged: how gaming consoles can deliver big for the right brand

Promoted

April 05, 2022