Havas rolls out ads for new post-GCSE qualification

Havas London has created a 30-second ad for the Department for Education’s new T Level qualification, which will be introduced in September 2020 as a technical, more vocational alternative to A Levels.

The spot uses visual metaphor – with students shown climbing the floors of a building – to reinforce the notion that a T Level will take you to "the next level".

It also highlights the qualification’s launch subjects of education and childcare, digital and construction.

The work was written by Simon Connor, art directed by Stephen Cross and directed by Rollo Jackson through Somesuch. It will run online this week, with media planned by Havas Media and bought by OmniGov, Manning Gottlieb OMD's specialist unit for the government.

The film will also be shown on screen throughout Little Mix’s UK tour and at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball in December. In addition, the campaign includes out-of-home (including executions tactically placed on school commutes in areas that will offer T Levels), digital and social activity, a Snapchat lens, a provider toolkit for schools and colleges offering T Levels and an employer toolkit for businesses.

Rebecca Thould, head of marketing at the DfE, said: "With just 12 months until the introduction of T Levels, we’re excited to show young people – and those around them – why this really is a revolutionary, next-level qualification."

Havas London also created T Levels’ logo and branding, which were first unveiled in May. Additionally, fellow Havas agency One Green Bean has devised an influencer outreach programme.

Havas London was appointed by the DfE to launch and promote T Levels in March 2019 after a competitive pitch. The agency had won the department’s teacher recruitment business in June 2018.