Daniel Farey-Jones
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Havas rolls out ads for new post-GCSE qualification

Online and outdoor ads promote T Levels.

Havas London has created a 30-second ad for the Department for Education’s new T Level qualification, which will be introduced in September 2020 as a technical, more vocational alternative to A Levels.

The spot uses visual metaphor – with students shown climbing the floors of a building – to reinforce the notion that a T Level will take you to "the next level".

It also highlights the qualification’s launch subjects of education and childcare, digital and construction.

The work was written by Simon Connor, art directed by Stephen Cross and directed by Rollo Jackson through Somesuch. It will run online this week, with media planned by Havas Media and bought by OmniGov, Manning Gottlieb OMD's specialist unit for the government.

The film will also be shown on screen throughout Little Mix’s UK tour and at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball in December. In addition, the campaign includes out-of-home (including executions tactically placed on school commutes in areas that will offer T Levels), digital and social activity, a Snapchat lens, a provider toolkit for schools and colleges offering T Levels and an employer toolkit for businesses.

Rebecca Thould, head of marketing at the DfE, said: "With just 12 months until the introduction of T Levels, we’re excited to show young people – and those around them – why this really is a revolutionary, next-level qualification."

Havas London also created T Levels’ logo and branding, which were first unveiled in May. Additionally, fellow Havas agency One Green Bean has devised an influencer outreach programme.

Havas London was appointed by the DfE to launch and promote T Levels in March 2019 after a competitive pitch. The agency had won the department’s teacher recruitment business in June 2018.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

6 things brands should consider on sustainability

6 things brands should consider on sustainability

Promoted

October 04, 2019
How you need to prepare for Brexit

How you need to prepare for Brexit

Promoted

October 04, 2019
BRANDS
How to de-risk the future in uncertain times

How to de-risk the future in uncertain times

Promoted

October 02, 2019
AGENCY
Job description: Campaign manager

Job description: Campaign manager

Promoted

September 30, 2019