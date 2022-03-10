Havas' Stephanie Marks on the strategic imperative

Throughout the pandemic, agencies like Havas Media UK have had to support their clients with more agile ways of working. They’ve negotiated with suppliers to enable last-minute bookings. They’ve responded to briefs in shorter timeframes. They’ve deployed campaigns at a moment’s notice. As the managing director of Havas Media UK, Stephanie Marks is proud of how her team has responded. However, she’s also aware that the acceleration of planning and execution cycles leaves something important behind – and it’s something that clients are beginning to feel the impact of.

“In a way, we’ve been fuelling this by making it really easy for our clients to do things short-term,” she says. “We’ve had to flex very quickly and it’s quite easy to get caught up in that way of thinking. However, as we go into 2022, we’re starting to see clients wanting more of a ‘stop and pause’ moment – let’s take stock of where we are and what it is that we need to do.”

The last two years has put a premium on agility, but it’s not the only reason why longer-term thinking can become deprioritised during client and agency discussions. Marks has spent over two decades in the media buying and planning industry. She’s worked her way up through media director and client service director roles to the wider view that comes with agency management. Along the way, she’s watched a distinct trend unfolding in how media works – and how businesses plan their marketing as a result.

Navigating businesses towards sustainable growth

“We’ve gone through a massive explosion in media that feels more deliverable and accountable because there are more things to count,” she says. “We’ve had a massive surge of businesses that have risen up through those channels and through that way of thinking. They’re now seeing that future growth and longer-term value are going to require a change in how they do marketing – but that’s a big cultural shift for organisations that have done all their growing so far through performance-focused channels.”

Helping businesses to integrate longer-term brand strategy into their plans isn’t a case of convincing the marketing department. It requires agencies to equip marketers to build a wider case within their businesses – and that involves updating the agency model itself.

“So many of the marketers who come to us already know what the answer is – the biggest challenge is making the leap and doing it,” she says. “The culture of their organisations is rooted in data and analytics and so that has to come into play – but through the lens of longer-term metrics, using numbers that people can understand. Econometric modelling can take a while and it has a hefty price tag. As an industry, we need to think about how we can industrialise the learnings that we have, make them accessible for clients beyond the classic big advertisers – but still make money from those fantastic services.”

Time to update the agency model

Marks sees the agencies’ role in helping clients make the case for brand and strategy as part of a wider evolution in what they do. Responding to new platforms and new routes to market is a case of addressing emerging business needs, but it also has a vital role in keeping agencies themselves moving forward.

“There are different ways for consumers to access products and services, which means there’s also the opportunity for different solutions to selling products and services,” she says. “A good conversation with a client is about really trying to get under the skin of what the challenge or the opportunity is, not always assuming that the answer is what’s written above our door; it’s not always paid-for media. We’ve really focused on diversifying what we offer in the last 12 months, focusing on e-commerce and on our entertainment business. It’s brilliant from a product perspective, but also from a people perspective. It gives people the opportunity to move laterally, learn new skills and try new things.”

For Marks, the excitement of working at a media agency gets lost when those agencies only focus on execution, performing their expected role faster and more efficiently. The real value lies in the opportunity to think more broadly, look over a longer-term, and challenge clients in a way that delivers sustainable growth.

“There’s a lot for people in our industry to talk about in 2022,” she says. “This could be a really exciting year.”

For more insights from visionary Marketing Leaders check out LinkedIn’s CMO Corner.