Gurjit Degun
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Havas strategy chief Mark Sinnock adds media to remit

UK group chief marketing officer Tracey Barber also promoted to cover European creative network.

Havas: Barber and Sinnock
Mark Sinnock, chief strategy officer for Havas’ creative agencies across Europe, has been promoted to lead strategy across the group’s 24 UK shops.

The newly created role means his remit has been expanded to include media, a key part of Havas’ business model in the UK and Europe – something the company says is a response to client requirements. Sinnock's role will cover agencies including Havas Media and Arena.

Sinnock will bring together strategists and planners, and co-ordinate "the deployment of the best people, processes and tools" around client needs. He joined Havas in 2015 and continues to report to Chris Hirst, chairman for Havas UK and chief executive of Havas Europe.

UK group chief marketing officer Tracey Barber’s remit has also been expanded to include leading the marketing and new-business functions for Havas’ European creative network. She will work with individual agencies and lead a centralised team to "generate multidisciplinary opportunities".

The move follows Mark Whelan, chief creative officer at Havas UK, having his role expanded to include media in May last year.

