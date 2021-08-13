Maria Iu
Havas tops H1 Europe agency rankings

Havas Worldwide and Havas Media are number one in R3’s creative and media leagues respectively.

Microsoft: Havas Worldwide won a UK project
Havas was top of both the creative and media agency rankings in January-June, according to marketing consultancy R3. 

R3 compiles its Europe new-business leagues each month based on estimated revenues for the year to date. It is Campaign’s data partner on its Advertising Intelligence tool. 

In the creative table, Havas Worldwide had estimated year-to-date revenue of $60.4m.

TBWA was number two, followed by one-year-old start-up New Commercial Arts. 

On the media side, Havas Media just edged past Publicis Media with estimated revenue of $25.4m. Wavemaker was in third place. 

More details, including the full tables and agencies' latest wins and estimated revenues, can be seen here. The article is available to Campaign’s premium subscribers. 

