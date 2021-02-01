Omar Oakes
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Havas UK retires Arena Media brand and launches Entertainment

Havas Media is now the group's sole UK media planning and buying agency and one of three core offers alongside Entertainment and Market.

Havas UK: part of Bolloré Group, owner of Universal Music
Havas UK: part of Bolloré Group, owner of Universal Music

Havas Media Group (HMG) is axing the Arena Media brand in the UK after 12 years as part of a restructure into three core service areas: Havas Media, Havas Entertainment and ecommerce offering Havas Market.

Havas Entertainment is a new proposition and will be headed up by Nick Wright. Wright, who joined Havas in 2013, is currently the managing director of Jump, HMG’s content and partnership division. 

It is the first major restructure since Patrick Affleck joined from Dentsu last year as Havas Media Group chief executive, taking over from Matt Adams.

Affleck told Campaign there would be no redundancies are a result of the restructure. He said: "Digital transformation has been accelerated by the pandemic and the rapid change in consumer and business behaviour and as such we need to strip away our own operating complexities to make it easier for our clients to access our specialised talent and capabilities to solve their challenges."

Havas Media will now inherit Arena Media clients such as Domino’s, Royal Mail, MoreThan, Savills and Ella’s Kitchen.

Arena Media had been without a dedicated managing director after Sarah Treliving left last year to join Goodstuff Communications. Stephanie Marks, the Havas Media MD, had taken over Arena duties and will continue in the same role.

Last year the agency retained Telefonica (owner of the O2 brand) and the BBC, as well as winning accounts for EDF and coffee group JDE Peet’s.

Arena was originally launched as a Havas network in 2002 and arrived in the UK when Havas bought independent media agency BLM in 2008 for a reported £20m to create Arena BLM.

BLM, the initials of agency founders Steve Booth, Nick Lockett and Charlie Makin, were dropped from the agency name in 2010.

Havas Media Group also shelved Forward Media – a dedicated agency to service Telefonica – in 2018. A dedicated Team Telefonica team now services the account.

HMG's parent company Havas, the world’s sixth biggest ad group, is keen to play up the advantage of being part of an entertainment conglomerate.

Vivendi, part-owned and controlled by the Bolloré Group, is the majority shareholder of Havas and its studio brands Universal Music Group and Studio Canal are Havas Media clients.  

Jump will continue to exist as an agency brand within Havas Entertainment, but other entertainment shops, such as gaming specialist Target Entertainment, will be rebadged and integrated into Havas Entertainment.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £88 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Newsworks Planning Awards salute standout campaigns in testing times

Newsworks Planning Awards salute standout campaigns in testing times

Promoted

Added 7 hours ago
Goodbye 2020, hello 2021: five lessons for the year ahead and beyond

Goodbye 2020, hello 2021: five lessons for the year ahead and beyond

Promoted

January 14, 2021
What do you want to ask the nation about its future?

What do you want to ask the nation about its future?

Promoted

January 14, 2021
Best practice on TikTok

Best practice on TikTok

Promoted

January 14, 2021