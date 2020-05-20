Gurjit Degun
Havas UK's return to office will include face masks and 50-person entry limit per hour

There will also be temperature checks and one-way stairs system.

Havas Village: London office is based in King's Cross
Havas Village: London office is based in King's Cross

Havas is to provide staff with face masks and only allow 50 employees to enter its London building per hour as it plans a phased return to the office.

Its 2,000 UK staff are being briefed this week about the measures the company is implementing. Following government advice, the King’s Cross office is set to reopen on 1 June for limited numbers of staff at a time.

Upon entering the building, every employee will have their temperature checked and will need to follow a one-way stairs system. Meeting room capacity will also be reduced to 50% and no external visitors will be allowed.

In a presentation to staff, Havas said that a "significant" amount of personal protective equipment (face masks and sanitisers) has been procured for employees and there will be "visibly enhanced cleaning in place throughout the building".

To encourage staff to cycle or walk, Havas is increasing its bike storage and number of lockers.

It said that the return is "on a voluntary and critical business news basis" and that the office will be open for those who need to use it.

Yesterday (Tuesday), Campaign reported on WPP’s plans for returning to the office. Its chief executive, Mark Read, explained that it would be a "slow and measured process".

