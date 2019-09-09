Havas wins TripAdvisor global media account

TripAdvisor is aiming to "tell our brand story to a younger generation of travellers" after appointing Havas Media to its global media account.

The travel platform kicked off a review earlier this year. It previously worked with All Response Media in the UK and Havas Edge in the US – both performance marketing specialists. The account will be led from Havas Media in the US, which will manage campaigns across North America and other markets.

The appointment of Havas Media is happening concurrently with an ongoing creative agency review as TripAdvisor looks to better communicate how its platform is a differentiated experience for travellers and diners seeking relevant advice from others like them. The brand's last TV campaign, from 2017, was created by US agency Supermoon.

TripAdvisor said the appointment would capitalise on Havas’ position as part of parent company Vivendi, which also owns Universal Media Group. Havas would help the brand more effectively engage with "increasingly mobile and millennial travelers", it added, by making use of integrated sponsorship experiences and content offerings.

Lindsay Nelson, president of core experience for TripAdvisor, said: "As a brand that has consistently served the needs of our global community for 20 years, we know the TripAdvisor of the future will be a personalised and digitally minded platform that is relevant to a new generation of travelers.

"Our partnership with Havas will help TripAdvisor deepen our relationship with our existing members, but also tell our brand story to a younger generation of travellers looking for that unique and amazing travel or dining experience that they won’t discover anywhere else."

Peter Mears, global chief executive of Havas Group Media, hailed the capabilities of Vivendi in helping to secure the business.

He commented: "The opportunity to demonstrate not only the skills within Havas Media to build more meaningful brands, but to do that in combination with the power of Vivendi with music, gaming, publishing and live experiences, is testament to the uniqueness of our position in the market."