Haven appoints Platform to handle creative after four-way pitch

Haven has appointed Platform London as its strategic creative partner, after a four-way competitive pitch.

The brand, part of Bourne Leisure, is the UK’s largest provider of holidays and holiday home ownership.

Iris was the incumbent agency on the account, but Platform ultimately pitched against Red Brick Road, The & Partnership, and Neverland, in a process run by The Haystack Group.

The appointment is the start of a three-year relationship with Haven. As its creative strategic lead, Platform will be responsible for all aspects of Haven’s marketing plan and deliver a new masterbrand campaign.

Speaking to Campaign, the agency's co-founder Kate Bosomworth said that the masterbrand work will come through in 2023, with a new TV campaign being filmed this summer.

Justin Tindall and Bosomworth launched Platform in November 2020, with their non-traditional model being built around creative strategy.

The pair said: “Our model works perfectly for their business’ broad creative needs and it’s exciting to be able to bring our talent community together around them.

“We’ve enjoyed an incredible run of success since launch, and this demonstrates just how well our model suits the changing needs of clients.”

Sarah Chapman, head of brand and holidays marketing at Haven, said: “[Platform’s] fast, flexible and collaborative ways of working are exactly what an ever-evolving business such as Haven needs and the opportunity to work so closely with such proven and experienced talent proved irresistible.”

MediaCom handles the media planning and buying for Haven.