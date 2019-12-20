Haven launches campaign to promote coastal breaks



Haven, the caravan holiday park chain, has launched a TV ad campaign to highlight its "winning formula for a coastal break".

Launching on Boxing Day, "The beach boy", created by Iris, embodies "the feeling of freedom by the coast that a Haven holiday offers", the company said.

The campaign comprises a 60-second spot that brings to life the imagination of a boy on the beach. It shows him speeding along the UK shoreline in a horse-drawn chariot as onlookers watch in awe before viewers are shown the reality – that he is playing with his dog.

It was created by Mike Pantelis and Andy Stavrou, and directed by Vince Squibb through Academy.

There are two further short spots directed by Pops Productions that show the boy bumping into Team GB’s Tom Daley and Denise Lewis to highlight Haven's sponsorship of Team GB. MediaCom is handling media.

Sarah Chapman, head of holidays marketing at Haven, added: "We feel the new adverts brilliantly encapsulate the fun and freedom that a Haven holiday can bring.

"We see these taking our brand to new heights, while our partnership with Team GB is brought to life with two great British Olympians in Tom and Denise, captured in everyday holiday situations."