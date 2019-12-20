Sara Spary
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Haven launches campaign to promote coastal breaks

Work was created by Iris.


Haven, the caravan holiday park chain, has launched a TV ad campaign to highlight its "winning formula for a coastal break".

Launching on Boxing Day, "The beach boy", created by Iris, embodies "the feeling of freedom by the coast that a Haven holiday offers", the company said.

The campaign comprises a 60-second spot that brings to life the imagination of a boy on the beach. It shows him speeding along the UK shoreline in a horse-drawn chariot as onlookers watch in awe before viewers are shown the reality – that he is playing with his dog.

It was created by Mike Pantelis and Andy Stavrou, and directed by Vince Squibb through Academy. 

There are two further short spots directed by Pops Productions that show the boy bumping into Team GB’s Tom Daley and Denise Lewis to highlight Haven's sponsorship of Team GB. MediaCom is handling media.

Sarah Chapman, head of holidays marketing at Haven, added: "We feel the new adverts brilliantly encapsulate the fun and freedom that a Haven holiday can bring.

"We see these taking our brand to new heights, while our partnership with Team GB is brought to life with two great British Olympians in Tom and Denise, captured in everyday holiday situations."

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
Want to talk to gamers? Don't pretend to know everything

Want to talk to gamers? Don't pretend to know everything

Promoted

December 18, 2019
3 great ads I had nothing to do with #63 James Ross-Edwards

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #63 James Ross-Edwards

Promoted

December 18, 2019
What's next for native?

What's next for native?

Promoted

December 17, 2019
MEDIA
Creatives to vote on these 5 TV-topping Christmas ads

Creatives to vote on these 5 TV-topping Christmas ads

Promoted

December 12, 2019