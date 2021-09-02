What having cancer taught me about supporting staff undergoing treatment

Cancer Research UK’s data shows one in two people in the UK will get cancer in their lifetime. Yes, that’s half of all of us. Sadly, this means it is almost inevitable someone you work with is going to get it. When it happens, life will never be the same for the person diagnosed and those around them. I should know. It has happened to me. Not just once, but twice. I was diagnosed with breast cancer (with zero symptoms) in 2008 when I was in my very early 40s. Then again in 2016, when it came back in a much more aggressive and deadly form, in the exact same place.

I have now been all clear for three years. Unfortunately, even if you are lucky enough to come out the other side with an all clear, you never feel truly safe again. Cancer is not just an illness, it is an attrition. For those who’ve not experienced it first hand, here’s what having cancer has taught me about supporting people in your business who are going through treatment:

1. Normalise cancer in your organisation

There is still a huge taboo around this disease, partly because we are all so scared that we might be next and we want and need those who have it to be “better”, so we don’t have to think about it too deeply. But you can help alleviate this by talking. Those who love or are caring for someone going through treatment outside of work, need support in work. If there is support and dialogue ongoing, then everyone is better equipped to empathise with a colleague or talk more openly about their own experiences if they get cancer.

2. Be careful of the language you use around cancer

All too often there is an inference that you could have prevented it or you can be the one to beat it. Be careful with encouragements like, “you’re a fighter/you can defeat this”, for example. What if you are diagnosed too late and “lose the battle”? Does that mean you’re a failure? We need encouragement and we need cheering on for sure. But it won’t be our lack of courage if the disease returns.

The other thing that is really hard to get right is what to say to people when they’re working through treatment. I used to say to people “please don’t be nice to me” because I was already only just about holding my shit together.

There are some gentle ways of checking in that don’t reach into your gut when you are feeling fragile. Try asking “how are your energy levels today?” or “how are you feeling relative to last week?”.

3. Send something little and beautiful regularly

Cancer is a daily attrition. You’re trapped in a tunnel and the slow walk to daylight goes on for weeks and months. Most people send flowers and notes at the beginning and then everything peters out. Think of being in contact with your colleague little and often. Send something alive and filled with life (nothing beats a flower subscription). These little regular contacts help a colleague feel remembered without feeling overwhelmed because you can quickly start to feel like you never existed.

4. Let people work if it helps them

Well-meaning employers will often say “take as long as you need”, which is fine for some, but a lot of people want to feel useful and not live solely in "cancer-world". The problem is that there are good days and bad days and nothing is predictable. So think of useful added value tasks that are not pressured or time-sensitive, how would they improve the website, your reception, your working practices and policies?

5. Plan for a phased return

Make sure any return is phased, even if you get an idiot like me who wants to prove how well they are and how much they can take on two minutes after they complete treatment. As an employer, I now mandate a gentle, phased return with plenty of extra time to charge batteries, process, breathe and grieve, built-in.

6. Be aware that cancer is rarely truly "over"

You are never quite the same after a cancer diagnosis. One practical thing to be aware of is six-monthly and annual check-ups. These are very often forgotten about by everyone else, but mark my words they are horrific before, during and after. They are the hidden and expensive price that you have to pay. You go to the same doctors at the same hospital and it’s like returning to the scene of a car crash. Try to understand that because your colleague is better, it doesn’t mean they’re free. So put a note in the HR diary to check in on that person.

Cancer is all around us. We need to get better at talking about it, at work as well as at home.

It is a uniquely challenging disease with far-reaching consequences long after the scars have healed and your hair has grown back. We can all do more to ease the burden and help those who are suffering not to feel “other” on their journey.

Helen Calcraft is a founding partner at Lucky Generals

This piece originally appeared in Management Today

Photo: a woman after chemotherapy treatment (hsyncoban via Getty Images)