Hayman's stages 'ginema' screenings

A series of five films will be shown over five evenings, with guests enjoying True English gin in cocktails inspired by the movies on-screen in a working distillery in South-West London.

Guests will be welcomed on arrival with a complimentary gin and tonic, made with Hayman’s English London Dry Gin and invited to sit back in beanbag chairs and soak up the atmosphere.

London Dry Gin popcorn and two bespoke gin cocktails themed around the film will be served to guests throughout the evening.

Films on offer include The Great Gatsby, Casablanca, The Hangover, Cocktail and Breakfast at Tiffany's. The pop-up is taking place over the May Day Bank Holiday weekend, from 24-28 May.