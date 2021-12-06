Haymarket Automotive launches new title Move Electric to cover electric vehicle boom

Haymarket Automotive has launched an editorial title, Move Electric, to cover the rise of electric vehicles and the shift to “e-mobility”.

Move Electric will serve as "the definitive destination for anyone looking to investigate or own any type of electric vehicle, from cars and bikes to scooters and more, as well as demystifying new technology surrounding energy generation and supply”, Haymarket Automotive said.

Sister titles What Car? and Autocar are supporting the launch of Move Electric, which will be backed by a £1m marketing and public relations campaign.

Move Electric’s launch partner is Ovo Energy, the 100% renewable energy supplier. Its branding appears across the website as part of the partnership.

Rachael Prasher, managing director of Haymarket Automotive, said: “Move Electric is a hugely significant new brand, underlining our determination to be at the heart of this once-in-a-century transition from the combustion engine to electrification.

“Haymarket Automotive has built market-leading brands and, in turn, audiences by putting editorial integrity at the heart of everything we do, and we believe that an excited but open-minded and critical take on the emerging technologies in the e-mobility space is exactly what consumers want.”

James Attwood, editor of Move Electric, said. “The launch of a new brand into the media space is exciting - but to do it around one of the most hotly discussed industries is an incredible opportunity.

“Barely a day goes by without electrification being in the news, and it’s our mission to help consumers make the right choices as they head into this new, sometimes mystifying but always exciting new world.

“The momentum behind electric car sales at present is incredible, and the trends behind e-bikes and – potentially, if they get government approval next year – e-scooters suggests interest there will boom as well.

“We also plan to tackle the debates around charging, green energy provision and more, as well as looking at some of the more fun innovations, such as drone racing and hover-foils that are an increasingly common sight on our waterways.”

Chris Russell, chief commercial officer of Ovo Energy, added: “We are determined to support households across the UK on the journey to zero carbon living, and Move Electric’s incredibly bold vision for becoming a leading voice at the heart of the e-mobility revolution made it exactly the sort of exciting partnership that we wanted to get behind.

“That vision, combined with Haymarket Automotive’s long-established reputation for creating leading media titles for savvy readers meant that it was clear we would support Move Electric.”

Haymarket, parent company of Haymarket Automotive, also owns Campaign, Ends Report, GP Online, PRWeek, Third Sector and other titles, chiefly across the marketing, medical and motoring sectors.