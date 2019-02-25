Staff
Added 24 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Haymarket buys medical live education business

National Association for Continuing Education will enhance publisher's existing medical education offer.

Costello: NACE purchase 'complements our continuing medical education portfolio'
Costello: NACE purchase 'complements our continuing medical education portfolio'

Haymarket Media Group has bolstered its medical arm in the US with the acquisition of the National Association for Continuing Education, a company specialising in live medical education events.

NACE, which has about 10 staff, will continue to be based in Florida. It organises events for medical professionals looking for ongoing training on subjects such as conversations in primary care, improving outcomes in ADHD and spotting domestic violence.

The acquisition will sit alongside the continuing professional education services that Haymarket Medical Education already offers through workshops, roundtables, symposia, webcasts and the myCME online learning platform.

Kevin Costello, chief executive of Haymarket, which also publishes Campaign, said: "The acquisition of NACE reinforces our position as the leading full-service provider of medical education. Their expertise in the live space perfectly complements our continuing medical education portfolio."

Harvey C Parker, the largest of three shareholders of NACE who had a controlling stake, will continue in his role as president and chief executive of the company.

He said: "NACE’s live meeting experience is a great enhancement to the work already being done at Haymarket; we are excited to be joining forces during this period of growth and expansion."

A spokeswoman for Haymarket declined to provide financial details of the deal.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

A Europe's-eye view on Brexit

A Europe's-eye view on Brexit

Promoted

February 22, 2019
3 great ads I had nothing to do with #53 Jessica Morris and Chloe Pope

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #53 Jessica Morris and Chloe Pope

Promoted

February 20, 2019
MEDIA
Watch how MG OMD used TV charm to break a taboo

Watch how MG OMD used TV charm to break a taboo

Promoted

February 18, 2019
What it's like to work on John Lewis's biggest ad of the year

What it's like to work on John Lewis's biggest ad of the year

Promoted

February 15, 2019