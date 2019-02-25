Haymarket buys medical live education business

Haymarket Media Group has bolstered its medical arm in the US with the acquisition of the National Association for Continuing Education, a company specialising in live medical education events.

NACE, which has about 10 staff, will continue to be based in Florida. It organises events for medical professionals looking for ongoing training on subjects such as conversations in primary care, improving outcomes in ADHD and spotting domestic violence.

The acquisition will sit alongside the continuing professional education services that Haymarket Medical Education already offers through workshops, roundtables, symposia, webcasts and the myCME online learning platform.

Kevin Costello, chief executive of Haymarket, which also publishes Campaign, said: "The acquisition of NACE reinforces our position as the leading full-service provider of medical education. Their expertise in the live space perfectly complements our continuing medical education portfolio."

Harvey C Parker, the largest of three shareholders of NACE who had a controlling stake, will continue in his role as president and chief executive of the company.

He said: "NACE’s live meeting experience is a great enhancement to the work already being done at Haymarket; we are excited to be joining forces during this period of growth and expansion."

A spokeswoman for Haymarket declined to provide financial details of the deal.