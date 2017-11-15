Haymarket expands Wonderful Workplaces to turbocharge recruitment

HBM Recruitment, part of Haymarket Media Group, has launched a new website (www.wonderfulworkplaces.co.uk) to showcase its enhanced range of employer branding, insights and recruitment marketing services.

The Wonderful Workplaces initiative was first set up by HBM Recruitment in September 2017 to get organisations enthused about showcasing their employer brand through bespoke content and recruitment marketing. It now spans across 10 niche sectors, powered by HBM’s specialist job boards including Campaign Jobs, PRWeek Jobs and Third Sector Jobs.

End-to-end employer brand and recruitment service

By combining the best teams, technology and resources from across the business, Wonderful Workplaces now offers employers and recruitment consultancies a complete end-to-end employer brand and recruitment service.

From brand development, creativity, recruitment media management and candidate sourcing to employer brand marketing, the service offering now runs across multiple sectors including marketing, PR, the third sector, energy & environment, medical, HR and procurement.

90% of jobseekers consider an employer’s brand

90% of jobseekers would take an employer’s brand into consideration when applying for jobs, according to a HBM Recruitment Survey in 2016. And 40% of passive job seekers would apply for a job if it was to work for an amazing brand.

"Wonderful Workplaces is a response to our client and candidate needs", says Richmal Roseman, head of recruitment marketing, HBM. "Candidates tell us they want more insight into what it’s like to work for different organisations and clients need to do more to showcase their employer brand to attract the right talent in an increasingly competitive recruitment marketplace."

"Bringing team culture to life"

Diana Ruthven, communications manager, Barrow Cadbury Trust, worked with Haymarket’s Third Sector Jobs to build its employer brand and attract charity professionals to its roles. She comments: "Our article series as part of Third Sector Jobs’ Wonderful Workplaces has been useful in building Barrow Cadbury Trust’s employer profile amongst charity professionals and bringing our team culture to life, far more effectively than would have been possible with a job ad alone. Through the content we have engaged with almost 1000 charity professionals, 10% of whom went on to apply for our job vacancies".

"Game-changing results"

Morgan Cummins, senior recruitment manager at TalentHub, worked with Haymarket’s Campaign Jobs to attract creative professionals to its roles in Ireland: "We challenged the team at Haymarket to provide a compelling and creative way to target the creative community in the UK. What they provided was game-changing in terms of the results and ROI delivered. From one article (very well written of course) we have spoken to over 100 quality candidates. The article has also brought us new clients and helped position TalentHub as an innovator in the way we attract unique talent for our clients. We couldn’t be happier with the results and plan to continue our partnership with Campaign magazine long into the future."

Jennifer Jackson, careers content editor, HBM, adds: "Barrow Cadbury Trust and TalentHub are just two examples of the forward-thinking organisations that we’ve partnered with to showcase their employer brand. We look forward to welcoming on board many more recruitment consultancies and brands to our Wonderful Workplaces campaign and helping them to engage with the top professionals in their industries."

To discuss working with Haymarket Business Media to support your recruitment campaign, contact Jonathan Whitehead, business development director on 020 8267 5576 or email jonathan.whitehead@haymarket.com.

Visit: www.wonderfulworkplaces.co.uk