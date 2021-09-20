Haymarket joins Advertising Association’s Ad Net Zero

Haymarket has joined the Advertising Association’s Ad Net Zero initiative to reduce the carbon footprint of companies across the advertising and media sector to net zero by 2030.

Supporters of Ad Net Zero commit to cut carbon emissions in five areas: business operations, advertising production, media planning, buying and distribution, events and awards, and using advertising to drive behaviour change.

Reducing business travel and choosing more environmentally friendly modes of transport are a key part of Ad Net Zero, a not-for-profit initiative, which the Advertising Association launched with ISBA and the IPA last year.

Haymarket, which owns brands such as Campaign, PRWeek, ENDS, What Car?, Windpower Monthly and Horticulture Week and operates across Europe, America and Asia-Pacific, will seek to minimise the number of staff who must travel to attend events and meetings, encourage the use of public transport and avoid air travel except when it is considered essential.

Kevin Costello, chief executive of Haymarket, said: “Haymarket Media Group is committed to a sustainable future creating an end-to-end supply chain with a net-carbon impact. Ad Net Zero is a much needed creative industry initiative and a great example of putting words into action. We are proud to be a part of ensuring the media sector is taking the future of our planet seriously.”

Other supporters of Ad Net Zero include Facebook, Google, ITV, Publicis Groupe, Royal Mail, Sky, Unilever and WPP.

Every company agrees to implement the Ad Net Zero action plan and to provide information annually to track progress against objectives.

Haymarket also recently joined ISLA, an initiative to make the live events sector environmentally sustainable. Live event teams have access to sustainability training and procurement is able to use ISLA’s carbon calculator to assess the carbon footprint of each event.

Haymarket has a longstanding commitment to environmental sustainability and the company’s own initiative, Haymarket Sustain, has won the Sustainability Award at the PPA Awards twice in 2020 and 2021.

Find out more about Ad Net Zero: https://adassoc.org.uk/ad-net-zero/