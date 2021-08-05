Haymarket joins industry body Isla to make live events environmentally sustainable

Haymarket has become a member of Isla, a not-for-profit organisation that is focused on accelerating the events industry’s transition to a sustainable future.

Haymarket’s brands, which include Campaign, PRWeek, Third Sector and What Car, run dozens of events and awards in the UK each year.

As a member of Isla, Haymarket will have access to sustainability training for its live event teams, and procurement will be able to use Isla’s carbon calculator to assess the carbon footprint of each event.

Isla was co-founded last year by Anna Abdelnoor, who was an event producer and more recently a sustainability consultant, and Ben Quarrell, former production director at Sense.

Abdelnoor said: “The communications industry connects brands with people and, through events and experiences, we have the power the shape a narrative to drive positive behavioural change across a breadth of audiences.

“Haymarket is the voice to marketing, advertising and media communities and we’re excited by the opportunities such an organisation can bring to the Isla network. We’re looking forward to working together to champion a green future.”

Sustainability has become a key issue for the media industry in recent years and Isla is involved with the Advertising Association’s Ad Net Zero Initiative, which aims to reduce carbon emissions from the production, development and placement of advertising to net zero by 2030.

Events, awards and travel are all seen as areas where the ad industry can reduce emissions – as well as production and media planning and buying.

Many brand experience agencies including Amplify, Jack Morton and XYZ are members of Isla.

For more details, go to: www.weareisla.co.uk