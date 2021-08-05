Staff
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Haymarket joins industry body Isla to make live events environmentally sustainable

Campaign's owner wants events portfolio to meet eco-friendly standards.

Isla: members include Amplify, Jack Morton and XYZ
Isla: members include Amplify, Jack Morton and XYZ

Haymarket has become a member of Isla, a not-for-profit organisation that is focused on accelerating the events industry’s transition to a sustainable future.

Haymarket’s brands, which include Campaign, PRWeek, Third Sector and What Car, run dozens of events and awards in the UK each year.

As a member of Isla, Haymarket will have access to sustainability training for its live event teams, and procurement will be able to use Isla’s carbon calculator to assess the carbon footprint of each event.

Isla was co-founded last year by Anna Abdelnoor, who was an event producer and more recently a sustainability consultant, and Ben Quarrell, former production director at Sense.

Abdelnoor said: “The communications industry connects brands with people and, through events and experiences, we have the power the shape a narrative to drive positive behavioural change across a breadth of audiences.

“Haymarket is the voice to marketing, advertising and media communities and we’re excited by the opportunities such an organisation can bring to the Isla network. We’re looking forward to working together to champion a green future.”

Sustainability has become a key issue for the media industry in recent years and Isla is involved with the Advertising Association’s Ad Net Zero Initiative, which aims to reduce carbon emissions from the production, development and placement of advertising to net zero by 2030.

Events, awards and travel are all seen as areas where the ad industry can reduce emissions – as well as production and media planning and buying.

Many brand experience agencies including Amplify, Jack Morton and XYZ are members of Isla. 

For more details, go to: www.weareisla.co.uk

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £88 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Can denstu and Nestlé tip sustainability into the mainstream?

Can denstu and Nestlé tip sustainability into the mainstream?

Promoted

Added 8 hours ago
Samsung Ads and the virtues of Programmatic CTV: Where tradition and innovation intersect

Samsung Ads and the virtues of Programmatic CTV: Where tradition and innovation intersect

Promoted

July 27, 2021
How CTV is heralding a new era of ad-funded television

How CTV is heralding a new era of ad-funded television

Promoted

July 27, 2021
Aldi’s “Good swap bad swap” by McCann wins ITV Euro contest

Aldi’s “Good swap bad swap” by McCann wins ITV Euro contest

Promoted

July 27, 2021