HBO brings 'Sex and the City' character Carrie Bradshaw’s closet to London

HBO is giving fans of Sex and the City a chance to step into Carrie Bradshaw's closet in an immersive pop-up created to celebrate the series being released on Blu-rayTM and its new show And Just Like That.

Coming this December to Sky Comedy and streaming service Now, And Just Like That is a new chapter for Carrie played by Sarah Jessica Parker, Miranda played by Cynthia Nixon and Charlotte played by Kristin Davis. The show follows the trio as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

The installation called "The Sex and the City apartment" is inspired by Bradshaw's New York brownstone apartment and will be open in Covent Garden, London on 11 and 12 December.

Visitors will be able to sip cocktails, eat New York-style street food, type at the columnist's laptop, explore the apartment and pose for a photo in Carrie's iconic closet. Visitors will also have the chance to purchase the brand-new Blu-ray from the on-site shop.

The set tour proportion of the experience is approximately 30-45 minutes, but guests should allow up to 1.5 hours for the full event.

This experience follows a New York activation from Warner Bros Consumer Products and Airbnb, which saw Bradshaw's apartment recreated in honour of And Just Like That. The space had pistachio-painted walls, a 2000s cordless phone, and Bradshaw black laptop on a desk in the corner.

Parker hosted two one-night stays at the apartment in New York City in November for $23 a night. The stay included a virtual greeting from Parker, cosmopolitan cocktails and a styling session from Bradshaw's closet followed by a photo shoot.

Image credit: Kate Glicksberg